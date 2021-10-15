UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 189,499.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,539 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 507.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 53,133 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $17.15 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

