UBS Group Downgrades Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) to Sell

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IFJPY stock opened at $15.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. Informa has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

