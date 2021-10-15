UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 134,610,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,929,000 after buying an additional 3,117,157 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in UBS Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 89,564,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,693,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,770 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.