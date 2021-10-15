Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Mardi Dier Sells 3,261 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $264,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mardi Dier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $81.00 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.78 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RARE shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

