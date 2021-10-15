Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.66. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 6,343 shares traded.

UGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.82%. Research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.16%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 921,767 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 516,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel; liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); retail pharmacy; specialty chemicals, and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma, and Others.

