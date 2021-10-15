Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Securities

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Umpqua by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Umpqua by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,572 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,926,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,331 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.