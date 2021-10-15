UniLend Reaches Market Cap of $33.18 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. UniLend has a market cap of $33.18 million and $4.09 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00044207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.04 or 0.00214157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00094243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.