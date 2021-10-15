United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 22,846 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $44,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 160,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.1% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 109.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,633 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 315,728 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 145,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,860 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,653. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.