United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $31.70 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $207.38. The company had a trading volume of 35,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average is $236.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.47 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

