United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $519,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,219. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

