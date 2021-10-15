United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Down 43.8% in September

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in United-Guardian by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in United-Guardian by 25.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in United-Guardian by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United-Guardian by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UG opened at $14.31 on Friday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

