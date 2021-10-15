United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates Sells 9,326 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ann Torre Bates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Ann Torre Bates sold 20,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $954,305.70.

On Thursday, September 30th, Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

