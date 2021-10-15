United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates Sells 9,326 Shares

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ann Torre Bates also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 7th, Ann Torre Bates sold 20,326 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $954,305.70.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00.
United Natural Foods stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
