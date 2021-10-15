UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $480.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $480.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.72.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $5.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $426.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,067. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $299.60 and a one year high of $433.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $411.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,783 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $649,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.