Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.21

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and traded as high as $24.39. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 6,576 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market cap of $248.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.44%.

In related news, COO John J. Kauchak sold 6,300 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $140,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,569 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $57,519.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,616 shares of company stock valued at $461,121 in the last three months. Company insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

