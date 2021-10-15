Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Unum Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.19. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $27.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

