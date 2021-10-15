USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) to Issue Dividend of $0.53

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of -1,166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn ($0.09) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -2,333.3%.

USA Compression Partners stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 401,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,384. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $156.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in USA Compression Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 281,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of USA Compression Partners worth $11,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

