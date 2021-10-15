USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.24 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USNA opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.19. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,435 shares of company stock valued at $331,837. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

