UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Trading Up 5.3%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 27,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,940,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.10 million. On average, analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UWM by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UWM by 48.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 653,934 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 316.1% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 793,621 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth $6,338,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UWM by 2,645.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 706,354 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

