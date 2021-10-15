VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 117.6% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,179 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOO opened at $93.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

