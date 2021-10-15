VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 124,983 shares.The stock last traded at $51.08 and had previously closed at $51.09.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

