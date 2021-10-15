Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 52-Week High at $81.99

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.99 and last traded at $81.66, with a volume of 8127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.68.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

