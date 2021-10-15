Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 153,925 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,836,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 153,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of AptarGroup worth $962,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 86,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE:ATR opened at $128.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.91. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its 200 day moving average is $138.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $811.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.27 million. Equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. William Blair lowered AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.