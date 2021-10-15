Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,626,486 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of APA worth $979,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in APA during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in APA by 3,220.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter worth $48,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

