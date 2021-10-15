Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 196.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,845,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,211,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.49% of DoorDash worth $864,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $244,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in DoorDash by 28.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $813,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DoorDash by 243.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,692,000 after buying an additional 295,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,407,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DASH opened at $212.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.55.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.65.

In other news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 11,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total value of $2,064,426,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,058,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,090,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

