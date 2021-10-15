Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.01% of Royalty Pharma worth $997,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 43.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.