Vanguard Group Inc. Has $824.45 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,915,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.43% of Gentex worth $824,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,537,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Gentex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 481,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Gentex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 741,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.65. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

