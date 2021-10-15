Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 83,268 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,464,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 83,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Natera worth $847,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 3.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Natera by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,694 shares of company stock valued at $26,247,845. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $113.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.26. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

