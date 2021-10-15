Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 913,068 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,541,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.61% of Dropbox worth $925,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dropbox by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 252,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 146,168 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 49,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dropbox by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $346,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $286,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,548 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

