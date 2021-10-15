Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,670,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $893,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,527.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock worth $28,843,010. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $57.18. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

