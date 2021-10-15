Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 214,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after acquiring an additional 120,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,414,000 after acquiring an additional 713,344 shares during the period.

Shares of MGV opened at $100.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $103.45.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

