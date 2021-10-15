Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 503,100 shares, a drop of 61.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.21 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

