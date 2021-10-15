Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 296.3% from the September 15th total of 446,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,925,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 84.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,504,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,083,000 after buying an additional 689,246 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.874 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.