VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Update

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VACNY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised VAT Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VACNY opened at $41.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.13. VAT Group has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $48.70.

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

