VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 68.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,038 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,096,000 after buying an additional 681,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,877,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,554.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 1,189,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,964 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $785.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

