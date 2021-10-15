VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Shares Purchased by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,998 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIQU. Kepos Capital LP lifted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 304,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 69.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $171,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $554,000.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS VTIQU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 2,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,648. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.