Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $220.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verisk has a robust growth strategy that focuses on organic growth, product development and acquisitions. The company's expertise in providing predictive data analytics and decision support solutions provides it an edge over its competitors. The company has been acquiring and investing in companies globally in order to expand its data and analytics capabilities. It continues to invest in data sets, analytic solutions and technology. On the flip side, Verisk remains susceptible to operational risks related to security breaches in its facilities, computer networks, and databases, resulting in loss of its credibility and/or customers. High debt may limit the company's expansion and worsen its risk profile. Verisk's stock has underperformed the industry over the past year. It gained 7.7% compared with the 17.7% rise of the industry.”

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $211.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $211.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average is $186.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 233.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,737,000 after buying an additional 1,080,935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,357.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,258,000 after acquiring an additional 950,247 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,199,000 after acquiring an additional 614,223 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

