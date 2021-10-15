Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.82.

VET stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.62. 1,261,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,415. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$14.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 2.66.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$407.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$332.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

