Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

VRCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

VRCA stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $353.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

