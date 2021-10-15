Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Ian Harrison Sells 21,260 Shares

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £12,330.80 ($16,110.27).

VTU stock opened at GBX 59 ($0.77) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £216.64 million and a PE ratio of 13.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.01. Vertu Motors plc has a 1-year low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.42.

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Vertu Motors in a research note on Wednesday.

About Vertu Motors

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.