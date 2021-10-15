Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 218 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Barclays began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

NYSE:SLG opened at $74.66 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

