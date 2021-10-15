Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 8,028 Shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENBL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 264.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,033,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 54,235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 158,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

ENBL opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 2.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners Profile

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

