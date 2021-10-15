Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,319,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,386,000 after buying an additional 638,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 24,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

