Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,351 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $64,431,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 213.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,061,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,492,000 after buying an additional 723,390 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.14 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

