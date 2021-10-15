Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 23,812 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 162.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 539,642 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Extreme Networks by 18.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 702,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 108,960 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Extreme Networks by 40.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at $2,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 519.50 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

