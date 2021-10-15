Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $71.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.48. The company has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.22 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

