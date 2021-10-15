Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter worth $96,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $23.49 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

