Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $720,640,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,610,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,610,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,807,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,769,000.

Shares of NYSE:VEI traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $17.05. 165,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,349. Vine Energy has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vine Energy will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vine Energy

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.