Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,011 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vine Energy were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEI. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth $6,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000.

Shares of VEI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $17.20. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,349. Vine Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

