Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after buying an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.41. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $187.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

