Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 46,300 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 151.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,108 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,148,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 789,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.16.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $160.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $162.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.84 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

